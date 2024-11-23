PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab has sent 19,000 personnel and officers while Sindh police has deployed 5,000 personnel in the capital

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2024) To prevent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24, a deployment of 30,000 police personnel, including Frontier Corps (FC), has been made in Islamabad from Punjab, Sindh, and other provinces.

The police contingents from various provinces have arrived in Islamabad to manage the protest.

Punjab has sent 19,000 personnel and officers while Sindh police has deployed 5,000 personnel in the capital.

Additionally, 5,000 personnel from the FC and 1,000 from Azad Kashmir police have also reached Islamabad.

For the first time, senior police officers have been brought in along with the contingents.

District police officers (DPOs) from relevant districts will perform their duties in Islamabad alongside their respective contingents, with each district's police command accompanying them.

Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police is also present in Islamabad.

The deployed personnel have been accommodated in police lines, various schools and other buildings across the city.