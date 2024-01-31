PTI;s Founder Moves SC Against Rejection Of His Nomination Papers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:33 PM
The founder chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed appeals in the Supreme Court against the rejection of his nomination papers for NA-89 Mianwali and NA-122 Lahore
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The founder chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed appeals in the Supreme Court against the rejection of his nomination papers for NA-89 Mianwali and NA-122 Lahore.
The petitioner prayed the court to set aside the decisions of returning officers and the election tribunal, and allowed him to contest the general elections.
He adopted the stance that the notification of his disqualification under Article 63(1)(H) of the Constitution was not correct as the said provision was linked with moral crimes.
It may be mentioned here that the returning officers had rejected the nomination papers of ex-PTI chairman in two Constituencies on the grounds of being convicted.
