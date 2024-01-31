Open Menu

PTI;s Founder Moves SC Against Rejection Of His Nomination Papers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:33 PM

PTI;s founder moves SC against rejection of his nomination papers

The founder chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed appeals in the Supreme Court against the rejection of his nomination papers for NA-89 Mianwali and NA-122 Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The founder chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed appeals in the Supreme Court against the rejection of his nomination papers for NA-89 Mianwali and NA-122 Lahore.

The petitioner prayed the court to set aside the decisions of returning officers and the election tribunal, and allowed him to contest the general elections.

He adopted the stance that the notification of his disqualification under Article 63(1)(H) of the Constitution was not correct as the said provision was linked with moral crimes.

It may be mentioned here that the returning officers had rejected the nomination papers of ex-PTI chairman in two Constituencies on the grounds of being convicted.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Mianwali May Moral Court Nomination Papers NA-89 NA-122

Recent Stories

Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehensi ..

Holy Prophet's Seerah must for Quran's comprehension: Federal Minister for Relig ..

2 minutes ago
 Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity ..

Tharparkar 7th world largest desert faces scarcity of water

2 minutes ago
 Macron calls for a less regulated Europe

Macron calls for a less regulated Europe

2 minutes ago
 No public gatherings allowed without prior permiss ..

No public gatherings allowed without prior permission: DC

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communica ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Sha ..

4 minutes ago
 Applied research to attract funding for universiti ..

Applied research to attract funding for universities: PHEC Chairman

5 minutes ago
Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza

Imran, wife not political prisoners: Shehla Raza

5 minutes ago
 5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins

5-day training workshop on DNA sequencing begins

2 minutes ago
 Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris

Farooq urges unwavering support for Kashmiris

2 minutes ago
 PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of S ..

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

5 minutes ago
 Country economy could be stabilized by strengtheni ..

Country economy could be stabilized by strengthening industrial sector

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot i ..

Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan