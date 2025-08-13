PU Launches Independence Day Tree Plantation Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali on Wednesday inaugurated an Independence Day tree plantation drive at the Botanical Garden and the College of Earth & Environmental Sciences (CEES).
Ceremonies were held at both locations, attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Dean Faculty of Geo Sciences Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmed, Director Institute of Botany Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed, CEES Principal Prof Dr Irfan Sheikh, RO-II Dr Naseem Ahmed Yaseen, religious scholar Abdul Wahab Attari, faculty members, and employees.
On the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali urged teachers to plant trees in their surroundings and care for them, emphasising the importance of a greener environment for a better future.
