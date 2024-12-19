Public-private dialogue held in Abbottabad to empower women entrepreneurs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A public-private dialogue was organized by the Center for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), in collaboration with the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Abbottabad.

The event aimed to economically empower women, promote business and address challenges faced by women entrepreneurs at district and provincial levels.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, while addressing the ceremony as chief guest emphasized the government's support under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Policy 2030 and Chief Minister’s Reform Agenda.

He assured a business-friendly environment for women, announced efforts to establish a women's "Meena Bazaar," and highlighted the importance of women’s training for societal progress.

Key officials, including representatives from the district administration, FBR, KPPRA, police, political figures and NGOs, attended the event.

District Tax Officer Amina Sharif and KPPRA's Abbas Khan provided guidance on tax registration, while Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority SMEDA’s provincial chief, Arshad Amin, discussed grant opportunities and new business support schemes.

Participants called for official exhibition spaces for women entrepreneurs and emphasized legislative support for women's business registration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.