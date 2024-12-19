Open Menu

Public-private Dialogue Held In Abbottabad To Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Public-private dialogue held in Abbottabad to empower women entrepreneurs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A public-private dialogue was organized by the Center for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA), in collaboration with the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Abbottabad.

The event aimed to economically empower women, promote business and address challenges faced by women entrepreneurs at district and provincial levels.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, while addressing the ceremony as chief guest emphasized the government's support under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Policy 2030 and Chief Minister’s Reform Agenda.

He assured a business-friendly environment for women, announced efforts to establish a women's "Meena Bazaar," and highlighted the importance of women’s training for societal progress.

Key officials, including representatives from the district administration, FBR, KPPRA, police, political figures and NGOs, attended the event.

District Tax Officer Amina Sharif and KPPRA's Abbas Khan provided guidance on tax registration, while Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority SMEDA’s provincial chief, Arshad Amin, discussed grant opportunities and new business support schemes.

Participants called for official exhibition spaces for women entrepreneurs and emphasized legislative support for women's business registration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Abbottabad Progress Enterprise Chamber Women FBR Commerce Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

11 minutes ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

26 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

26 minutes ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

1 hour ago
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

1 hour ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

1 hour ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

2 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan