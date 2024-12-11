- Home
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Highlights Role Of Business, Journalist Communities In Economic Stability
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique lauded the significant contributions of the business and journalist communities in stabilizing Pakistan's economy.
He was addressing the Best Achievement Award ceremony organized to honor these communities at a local hotel here on Wednesday.
The minister congratulated the organizers for hosting a remarkable event and appreciated the tradition of recognizing individuals who serve the nation. He emphasized the importance of truth and unity for Pakistan’s progress, urging an end to the politics of hatred in the country.
Speaking about the Punjab government's initiatives, Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted ongoing efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to improve healthcare services.
He announced the development of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Treatment and Research Center in Lahore, a state-of-the-art medical facility being constructed at a cost of Rs. 82 billion, aimed at revolutionizing cancer care in the region.
The minister also assured that the Punjab government is creating conducive conditions for the business community to thrive, reaffirming the commitment to shared progress and stability.
Prominent figures from the business and journalist communities were honored with Best Achievement Awards during the event. Notable attendees included Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, Dr. Waqar Riaz, Shahid Iqbal, Lala Jamshed, Rizwan Hameed, Adnan Malik, Khalid Mahmood Khalid, Nasir Naqvi, and many others from various sectors.
