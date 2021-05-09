UrduPoint.com
Qadri Denounces Israeli Shelling At Palestinian Worshippers

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday vigorously denounced the Israeli shelling on unarmed Muslim worshippers offering Friday prayer in Al Aqsa Mosque, the First Qibla.

The minister in a statement, said the Israeli attack on a worship place was an inhumane act and the worst kind of terrorism to target innocent Muslims praying during the holy month of Ramazan.

Pakistan, he said, would continue supporting the just cause of the people of Palestine.

Urging the international community to take notice of the Israeli aggression against Palestinians, the minister said brutalities against innocent worshipers in the holy month were unfortunate.

More Stories From Pakistan

