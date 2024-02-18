Quran Memorization Competition & Mehfil-e-Qirat Held At IIUI
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) International Islamic University's Public Relations Department and Ittihad Al-Qura Pakistan Al-Alami organized the final of the All-Pakistan Memorization of the Qur'an (with Tajweed) competition and the international Mehfil e Qir'at.
In this competition organized in the Faisal Mosque of IIUI, 15 hufaz participated and made it to the finals after the competition between 500 children from schools and madrasas across Pakistan.
In Mehfil-e-Husn-e-Qirat, famous Egyptian Qura Sheikh Samir Bilal and Sheikh Yasir Saraya as well as Pakistani Qurra including Yasir Sohail Tareen recited.
This competition was won by Hafiz Moeedullah of Pishin district of Balochistan who was given an Umrah ticket as a prize. The second position and 20,000 cash prize went to Hafiz Muhammad Nauman of Haripur, while the third position along with 10,000 cash prize was won by Muhammad Mujahid, a student of Lodhran.
In the closing ceremony, Nasir Farid, Head of Public Relations Department of International Islamic University, Chairman of Ittihad Al-Qura Qari Muhammad Zaman Usmani and Ulema distributed prizes to the winners.
Chief Judge Maulana Qari Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, Azad Kashmir, Maulana Qari Abdul Sattar Shah, Abbottabad and Maulana Qari Abdul Qayyum Batalvi of Attock District performed the duties of judges.
Speaking on this occasion, Nasir Farid, Incharge of Public Relations, at IIUI, said that the main objective of the International Islamic University is the promotion of Islamic teachings, free from sectarianism and purely focused on research.
He said affiliation with the Qur'an is the source of success in this world and the hereafter. He added that Qur'an is a book of action and we can pay our respect and love to it only by practically including it in our lives.
He said that Faisal Mosque is a gift from Saudi Arabia to the people of Pakistan and recently, with the personal interest of Nawaf Al-Maliki, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi government has announced funding for the renovation of Faisal Mosque. He said the entire Pakistani nation is grateful to him.
Nasir Farid furthered that a similar mosque will be built in the International Islamic University by the Saudi government, which is the result of the tireless efforts of IIUI President Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi.
He said that the International Islamic University will continue to cooperate fully in all such programs focused on the service of religion. Qari Muhammad Zaman Usmani, Chairman of Ittihad Al-Qura Al almi, highlighted the details of the competition stages and the services of Ittihad Al-Qura platform for memorizing the Qur’an and good recitation.
