Railway minister seeks train collision report within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways to complete investigation on the collision of a passenger train with a freight train near Hyderabad on Thursday evening within 24 hours, killing a driver and two assistant drivers.

In a statement issued here the minister apologized from the victim's families and passengers, and said the reason for the accident would be announced on Saturday.

According to the interim report submitted by the secretary railways, the Jinnah Express train with driver Aslam Chandio, assistant drivers Yasir Bashir and Noman Shah overshot auto-signal at Hyderabad Station and struck in the rear of stationary Yousafwala Coal Special train, that led to the derailment of two hopper wagons.

The locomotive of the Jinnah Express was badly damaged leading to the death of the driver and his two assistants. The guard of the Yousafwala Coal Special Train, Imran Shah was injured in the incident, the initial report stated.

No passenger was reported injured by any quarter till filing of the interim report.

On receiving the information of the accident at 1730 hours, the CEO senior GM Railways, the Chief Mechanical Engineer Loco, the Chief Signal Engineer were immediately directed to proceed to the site of accident, along with mobilization of relief trains from Kotri and Rohri railway stations.

As per information received at 1850 hours the down line had been made operational for trains in the up and down directions through single line working.