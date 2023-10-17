Open Menu

Railways Accelerate Up-gradation Work To Improve Services

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Railways has accelerated the up-gradation work involving the private sector to improve services in passenger trains as well as major railway stations to address the growing issues, especially sanitation issues.

“The department was of the view that the cleanliness-related services in trains and at major stations, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Khanewal, Sukkur, Sahiwal, Multan and Bahawalpur were not satisfactory,” an official in the Ministry told APP.

He said that if services of the private sector were hired under a fast-track policy, the hygiene conditions at stations and in trains could be improved which would also restore the confidence of passengers in the department.

The official said the department asked the officials to accelerate efforts to bring uniformity in the design and signboards of stalls at the major railway stations under a policy.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year Pakistan Railways decided to engage the private sector to increase profit by improving services at major stations.

“The services required to be improved included renovation and construction of washrooms and their maintenance and other janitorial services at platforms, waiting for areas and yards,” he added.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways has also started up-gradation work of its five major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers and help the department to generate more revenues.

He said the purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers and the railway stations included Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

The official said that the department was taking several measures to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the passengers.

