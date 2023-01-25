UrduPoint.com

Railways Police Recover Stolen IPhone Of British Citizen

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 07:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Railways Police Lahore division have recovered a stolen iPhone set of Professor Khalid Mahmood, a British citizen of Pakistani origin.

Prof Khalid's iPhone set was stolen three years ago when he was traveling from Hyderabad to Faisalabad in Millat Express train. He had gone to the UK without filing a report with the Railways Police.

On his return from UK, in November 2022, he filed the report of theft of his mobile-phone with the Railways Police Faisalabad. SHO Railways Faisalabad Ramzan Haider, while taking immediate action, recovered the mobile-phone and handed it over to the passenger. The value of the mobile-phone set was estimated at Rs 160,000.

The passenger thanked the Railway Police over recovery of his phone set.

