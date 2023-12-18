Railways to restore Bolan Mail, Akbar Bugti Express

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Railways has decided to restore two more passenger trains from Quetta to Karachi and Quetta to Lahore to facilitate the passengers of the routes.

“The decision to restore trains including Bolan Mail and Akbar Bugti Express has been taken on the directions of the caretaker government,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The official said that the Bolan Mail would resume its operations by the end of December this year, while Akbar Bugti Express would be restored in March next year.

He said the two trains would facilitate the people of Sindh and Punjab provinces to travel to Balochistan and vice versa.

Currently, the Jaffer Express is the only operational passenger train in Balochistan being run between Quetta - Peshawar, besides local Chaman and Hurnai trains.

About the Bolan Mail, the official said the train would consist of 12 coaches with the facility of a dining car and bedding. The passengers would also be provided clean blankets, pillows and standard food, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that, in October last, the department had restored train services at Sibi-Harnai section which was suspended 18 years ago after the miscreants destroyed main bridges and railway tracks in the year 2006.