Rain, thunderstorm, gusty winds predicted for scattered KP places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that rain-thunderstorm associated with strong gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand districts.

However, rain-thunderstorm and dust raising winds can also occur at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I.Khan, Tank, South & North Waziristan, Orakzai & Kurram districts.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 44°C each in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts.