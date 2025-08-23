Commissioner reviews work on development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan, chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing development projects under the Health Department across the four districts of the division—Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar.

During the meeting, officials informed that the first phase of the development initiative had been completed, while work under the second phase is currently in progress in all four districts. In Sargodha district, three Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and four Basic Health Units (BHUs) are under construction. In Khushab district, one RHC and thirteen BHUs are being developed, whereas Mianwali district is seeing the construction of one RHC and fifteen BHUs. In Bhakkar district, the revamping of two RHCs and six BHUs is in its final stages. The inclusion of dispensaries in the third phase of the project was also discussed.

Several pending schemes were identified during the meeting, and Commissioner Awan issued directives to complete these projects on a priority basis. He emphasized that there would be no compromise on the quality of work and announced that laboratory testing would be conducted alongside construction to ensure standards are met.

The meeting also noted that Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hospitals established across the division are now functional. A briefing was provided regarding challenges related to their outsourcing. The Commissioner stated that he would soon visit these hospitals personally to inspect the contractors' performance as per agreements made with the government.

Dr. Faisal Masood, Medical Superintendent of the Teaching Hospital, highlighted the pending construction of toilet blocks. Commissioner Awan gave strict instructions to the concerned authorities to complete the work within ten days and submit a report.

The status of District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital revamping projects across all four districts was also reviewed. The Commissioner urged health department officers to take full responsibility for these initiatives, accelerate the pace of work, and ensure timely completion of each scheme.

In addition, the meeting was informed that a special polio eradication campaign is scheduled to begin in selected union councils of Mianwali district from September 1. A detailed micro-plan for the campaign has already been prepared.

The Commissioner directed the Director Health Services to ensure 100 percent availability of medicines in all government health centers throughout the division and to provide a comprehensive report on the matter. He reiterated his commitment to personally inspect various health projects and instructed all relevant officers to conduct daily monitoring to maintain progress and accountability.

The meeting was attended by Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Health Services Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, officials from Axon Buildings, District Health Officers, and other relevant departmental representatives from all four districts.