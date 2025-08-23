District price control committee fixes new rates

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Ayub Bukhari to review and revise the prices of essential food items.

During the session, detailed discussions were held regarding the prevailing market conditions, after which new official prices were set for a range of daily-use commodities. As per the revised rates, Basmati Rice (Super Kernel, old) will be sold at Rs. 245 per kg, while Basmati Rice (Super, new) is fixed at Rs. 275 per kg. The price of Daal Chana (big) has been set at Rs. 260 per kg, and Daal Chana (small) at Rs. 245 per kg. Daal Masoor (big) is priced at Rs. 256 per kg, Daal Maash washed at Rs. 390 per kg, and unwashed at Rs. 340 per kg. Daal Mong will be available at Rs. 315 per kg.

Among other items, White chana has been fixed at Rs.

225 per kg, black chana (big) at Rs. 255 per kg, and Baisan at Rs. 260 per kg. The price of desi roti has been set at Rs. 14 per 100 grams. Mutton will be sold at Rs. 1800 per kg and beef at Rs. 900 per kg. The official rate for milk is now Rs. 170 per liter, while yogurt is fixed at Rs. 180 per kg.

It was clarified that the prices of flour, ghee, and sugar will continue to be regulated in accordance with the pricing policy of the Punjab government.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Khalid Butt, President of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, General Secretary Sheikh Javed Haider, Malik Taj, Ashfaq Nazar, Azim Akram, Aqeel Kapoor, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture and Secretary District Price Control Committee Dr. Ali Tahir, Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah, District Officer Industry Tanveer Ahmed, and Hafiz Naseer Nawaz.