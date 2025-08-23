District Price Control Committee Fixes New Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Ayub Bukhari to review and revise the prices of essential food items.
During the session, detailed discussions were held regarding the prevailing market conditions, after which new official prices were set for a range of daily-use commodities. As per the revised rates, Basmati Rice (Super Kernel, old) will be sold at Rs. 245 per kg, while Basmati Rice (Super, new) is fixed at Rs. 275 per kg. The price of Daal Chana (big) has been set at Rs. 260 per kg, and Daal Chana (small) at Rs. 245 per kg. Daal Masoor (big) is priced at Rs. 256 per kg, Daal Maash washed at Rs. 390 per kg, and unwashed at Rs. 340 per kg. Daal Mong will be available at Rs. 315 per kg.
Among other items, White chana has been fixed at Rs.
225 per kg, black chana (big) at Rs. 255 per kg, and Baisan at Rs. 260 per kg. The price of desi roti has been set at Rs. 14 per 100 grams. Mutton will be sold at Rs. 1800 per kg and beef at Rs. 900 per kg. The official rate for milk is now Rs. 170 per liter, while yogurt is fixed at Rs. 180 per kg.
It was clarified that the prices of flour, ghee, and sugar will continue to be regulated in accordance with the pricing policy of the Punjab government.
The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Khalid Butt, President of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Mehr Ghulam Mujtaba, General Secretary Sheikh Javed Haider, Malik Taj, Ashfaq Nazar, Azim Akram, Aqeel Kapoor, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture and Secretary District Price Control Committee Dr. Ali Tahir, Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah, District Officer Industry Tanveer Ahmed, and Hafiz Naseer Nawaz.
Recent Stories
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District price control committee fixes new rates3 minutes ago
-
Two shopkeepers arrested for overcharging3 minutes ago
-
MC supervisor dismissed3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways to upgrade Shalimar Express with modern facilities13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews work on development projects13 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab two gang members, recover gold worth over Rs 10m13 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal stresses engineers’ role in Pakistan’s progress13 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for by-elections in Faisalabad13 minutes ago
-
GCWUF Rs2.286b surplus budget approved with 10% ad-hoc relief23 minutes ago
-
Public vigilance urged as NDMA warns of three simultaneous rain systems from August 23 to 3023 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Charsadda, extends condolences over death of slain Mian Asim Advocate23 minutes ago
-
Over 504 encroachments seized, 1,400 banners removed33 minutes ago