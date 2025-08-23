Muqam visits Charsadda, extends condolences over death of slain Mian Asim Advocate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Amir Muqam on Saturday visited Charsadda district and extended heartfelt condolences to Mian Mohsin Shah over death of his son Mian Asim Advocate who was killed by police.

The minister, who is also President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was accompanied by PMLN district president Mian Humayun Shah offered fateha for the departed soul.

During his visit, the minister directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit a report on the killing of Mian Asim Advocate within two days.

He emphasized that the police's Primary duty was to protect citizens, not harm them.

Muqam vowed to ensure justice for the family, stating that he would personally pursue the case.

He added that a clear and transparent inquiry would be conducted and that those found responsible for negligence or exceeding their authority would face strict action.

The minister concluded by saying the investigation aims to prevent similar incidents from happening again.