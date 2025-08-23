Two Shopkeepers Arrested For Overcharging
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A price control magistrate arrested two shopkeepers and imposed fines totaling Rs. 55,000 on Saturday for violations of the Price Control Act.
According to a spokesperson for the local administration, Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum conducted surprise inspections at 55 shops on Eden Garden Road and Canal Road in Madina Town.
During the inspections, two shopkeepers were found guilty of profiteering and were taken into custody. A total fine of Rs. 55,000 was also imposed on violators as part of the ongoing crackdown against overcharging and hoarding.
The administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring the availability of essential commodities at government-approved rates and warned that strict action would continue against those flouting price regulations.
