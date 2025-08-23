Open Menu

GCWUF Rs2.286b Surplus Budget Approved With 10% Ad-hoc Relief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has approved a surplus budget of Rs. 2.286 billion for the fiscal year 2025–26, including a 10% ad-hoc relief allowance for university employees.

The decision was made during the 21st Syndicate Meeting, chaired by Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad, Chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and nominee of the Provincial Minister for Higher Education. University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen presented the university's progress report, which was unanimously appreciated by the house for GCWUF’s notable achievements in academics, research, community outreach, and infrastructure development.

The Syndicate unanimously approved the budget, which highlights the university’s commitment to financial sustainability and employee welfare.

Key decisions included the adoption of a PhD Study Leave Policy, implementation of HEC guidelines for the appointment of Professors of Practice, and approval of the GCWUF Regularization Service Statutes–2023.

In a step towards institutional stability, the Syndicate also validated the recruitment of 357 employees conducted under codal formalities, ensuring transparency and job security.

In a landmark move to promote women’s empowerment and inclusive education, the Syndicate approved reduced fees for MS/MPhil and PhD programs, introduced scale-wise Day Care charges, and extended Day Care access to postgraduate students.

These decisions reflect GCWUF’s progressive vision focused on academic excellence, social responsibility, and gender-inclusive reforms.

