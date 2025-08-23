GCWUF Rs2.286b Surplus Budget Approved With 10% Ad-hoc Relief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has approved a surplus budget of Rs. 2.286 billion for the fiscal year 2025–26, including a 10% ad-hoc relief allowance for university employees.
The decision was made during the 21st Syndicate Meeting, chaired by Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad, Chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and nominee of the Provincial Minister for Higher Education. University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen presented the university's progress report, which was unanimously appreciated by the house for GCWUF’s notable achievements in academics, research, community outreach, and infrastructure development.
The Syndicate unanimously approved the budget, which highlights the university’s commitment to financial sustainability and employee welfare.
Key decisions included the adoption of a PhD Study Leave Policy, implementation of HEC guidelines for the appointment of Professors of Practice, and approval of the GCWUF Regularization Service Statutes–2023.
In a step towards institutional stability, the Syndicate also validated the recruitment of 357 employees conducted under codal formalities, ensuring transparency and job security.
In a landmark move to promote women’s empowerment and inclusive education, the Syndicate approved reduced fees for MS/MPhil and PhD programs, introduced scale-wise Day Care charges, and extended Day Care access to postgraduate students.
These decisions reflect GCWUF’s progressive vision focused on academic excellence, social responsibility, and gender-inclusive reforms.
Recent Stories
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCWUF Rs2.286b surplus budget approved with 10% ad-hoc relief3 minutes ago
-
Public vigilance urged as NDMA warns of three simultaneous rain systems from August 23 to 303 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Charsadda, extends condolences over death of slain Mian Asim Advocate3 minutes ago
-
Over 504 encroachments seized, 1,400 banners removed13 minutes ago
-
Cheque distributed among cloud burst victims of Gadoon Amazai13 minutes ago
-
KP minister reviews relief efforts in Buner43 minutes ago
-
DC hears public complaints53 minutes ago
-
Minister praises CM Punjab’s unmatched vision in overcoming monsoon chaos, delivering merit-based ..53 minutes ago
-
Revival of Cotton is national duty: Secretary Agriculture53 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels inspected53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp in Haripur53 minutes ago
-
Mourning processions held under tight security53 minutes ago