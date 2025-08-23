MC supervisor dismissed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer of Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC), Rana Imran Shahid, dismissed a supervisor over poor performance following a surprise inspection of MC-1.

During the visit, local residents complained that garbage had not been collected from their homes for several days. Heaps of waste were found in multiple locations, and overall cleanliness in the area was deemed unsatisfactory. Citizens expressed strong resentment and frustration over the deteriorating sanitary conditions.

In response, CEO Rana Imran Shahid immediately ordered the dismissal of Supervisor Tanveer Bhatti. He stated that ensuring a clean and healthy environment for the public is his top priority.

He further announced that surprise visits to union councils would now become routine and warned that any negligence found during inspections would result in the immediate dismissal of the responsible staff.

The CEO urged all sanitation staff to improve their performance and bring the system up to a standard that restores public trust. He directed Deputy General Managers and concerned officers to enhance the effectiveness of door-to-door garbage collection, timely emptying of waste containers, and regular street sweeping.

Rana Imran Shahid made it clear that there is no place in SWMC for officers or officials who display laziness or negligence in their duties.