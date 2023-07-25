Open Menu

Rangers Conduct Flag March In Different Parts Of Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Rangers Sindh has made strict security arrangements in connection with Muharram across the province.

The Rangers and Police conducted joint flag march in different cities of Sindh, according to spokesman for Rangers on Tuesday.

The flag march was conducted in areas including Super Highway, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Shah Latif Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi Town, Baldia Town, Saddar Town, Jamshed Town and others of Karachi.

The flag march was also conducted in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, Chhachro, Sukkur, Rohri, Salehpat, Nawabshah, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Kandiaro, Badin, Thatta and other areas of Sindh.

Important Imam Bargahs and procession routes were inspected during the flag march.

Additional personnel have been deployed at the entry and exit points of Karachi.

