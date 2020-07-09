Raw materials production resumed at Saindak Copper cum-Gold

CHAGAI, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Production of raw materials have been resumed at Saindak Copper-cum-Gold Project as the smelter was ignited by the concerned Chinese and Pakistani officials of MCC Resource Development Limited (MRDL) after the suspension of almost eight months in Saindak area of Chagai district.

The resumption of the production delayed due to coronavirus as it was planned resume operations in March, however it took three more months. While addressing the 18th Ignition ceremony of the smelter furnace, Chairman of the MRDL He.Xuping said termed the production resumption of Smelter as crucial significance to the survival of Saindak Project, saying throughout the past half year, all the Pakistani and Chinese employees have been working painstakingly to guarantee the uninterrupted production of the Project in spite of tremendous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman hoped that all the employees could cherish the hard-won strategic opportunity, be united and march forward together, and realize safe and efficient production amidst the concerted efforts to defeat the coronavirus.

He vowed, "It is firmly believed that with the great support and concern of friends from all walks of life, together with the united efforts by the whole staff, this year MRDL will definitely win the dual success in epidemic prevention and the fulfillment of production targets." Encouraged by the inspiring remarks by Chairman He Xuping, all the Pakistani and Chinese employees presented at the occasion cheered with sound applause and the warm slogan of "Pak-China dosti zindabad! (Long live Pakistan-China friendship!)