Rawalpindi Police Expresses Solidarity With Pak Army
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have expressed complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army here on Saturday.
To show this solidarity, the national flag was hoisted at all police stations, offices, mobile vehicles, police lines and official residences.
According to police spokesman, the purpose of hoisting the national flag to show a firm commitment to defend the country and to honour the sacrifices made by the armed forces.
The police department fully prepared to face any challenge during the current situation.
Rawalpindi Police also reaffirmed its resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army and vowed not to hesitate in making any sacrifice for the protection of the motherland.
