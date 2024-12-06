RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 Begins At Ayub Park
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) inaugurated its much-anticipated three-day food festival at Ayub Park.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak and RCCI President Usman Shaukat, accompanied by ambassadors and distinguished guests, officially launched the event.
He lauded the efforts of RCCI in promoting local and national culture through organizing different events.
"The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce deserves praise for fostering business activities and creating entertainment opportunities for SMEs in the region", he said.
RCCI President Usman Shaukat emphasized the festival's significance saying "Our goal is to promote traditional and regional cuisines, introduce new flavours, and support entrepreneurs in developing SMEs.
He said that food businesses represent a substantial portion of our SME sector, and this festival offers them an exceptional platform to showcase their offerings.
Over 70 diverse food stalls have been set up, showcasing both traditional and innovative cuisines.
Women entrepreneurs in the food industry are also being given a spotlight to launch and promote their brands.
Chairman of the festival Bilal Maqbool on the occasion informed that a musical evening and a kids’ carnival have also been organized to ensure a wholesome and enjoyable experience for families attending the festival.
The food fest will run for three days, bringing together culinary enthusiasts, families, and business leaders to celebrate the region’s rich food culture and entrepreneurial spirit.
The opening ceremony was graced by Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former presidents, the executive committee, and notable representatives from various business associations, including Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, President of Anjuman Tajran Punjab and Rawalpindi, Sardar Saqib, President of Small Chamber, and members of the Women Chamber.
Ambassadors from Morocco, South Korea, and Yemen visited the festival on the first day, touring the vibrant food stalls.
