RDA Authorities Directed To Finalize Arrangements For Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 09:51 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman was finalizing all the arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Director General (DG) RDA Saif Anwar Jappa while chairing a meeting held here on Thursday regarding the preparations of the Independence Day directed the authorities concerned to finalize all the arrangements as soon as possible.

He said that the markets, plazas, shops and roads particularly Chandni Chowk to Faizabad and Airport Road should be decorated with national flags, buntings, paintings and colourful lights.

He directed all RDA and WASA officers to finalize best possible arrangements for Independence Day. A camp office of the RDA should also be set up on Murree Road to monitor the Independence Day celebrations, he added.

He also directed to organize a fireworks show at a suitable place in the city and added that saplings should also be distributed among the citizens on the Independence Day.

The DG also ordered the planning wing of RDA to request the approved housing schemes to come forward and actively participate in Independence Day celebrations.

Director Admin and Finance RDA, Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Director Estate Management RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director Engineering RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Engineering RDA Muhammad Tauseef, Director Admin WASA Shahzad Gondal, Deputy Director Planning RDA Samiullah Niazi and other RDA and WASA officers attended the meeting.

