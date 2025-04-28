Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari

The recruitment process for soldiers in the Pakistan Army has commenced, according to the Army Selection and Recruitment Office (AS&RC) Multan

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The recruitment process for soldiers in the Pakistan Army has commenced, according to the Army Selection and Recruitment Office (AS&RC) Multan.

A mobile recruitment team from AS&RC Multan will visit District Council Hall, Vehari, from April 29 to May 1, 2025, to facilitate the recruitment of eligible candidates from the Vehari district.

Applicants must meet the age criteria of 17.5 to 23 years as of May 10, 2025, while for the Sanitary Worker category, the age limit is extended to 17.5 to 35 years. The minimum educational qualification is Matriculation (Secondary School Certificate), while children of martyrs are eligible with a minimum education of middle school.

For Technical Trade soldiers, a minimum qualification of Matriculation with Science subjects is required. Higher education candidates will be given preference. One-year age relaxation is available for graduates and postgraduates, while a two-year relaxation is granted to children of martyrs, those injured during service, and candidates holding a valid driving license.

The minimum height requirements are as follows:

General Duty Soldier/Driver/Technical Soldier/Nursing Assistant: 5 feet 6 inches

Military Police Soldier: 5 feet 8 inches

Clerk, Cook, and Sanitary Worker: 5 feet 3 inches

Candidates must bring original documents along with two attested photocopies, four passport-sized photographs, a computerized National Identity Card, domicile certificate, and relevant documents for availing any age relaxation.

Once registration is completed, candidates will go through various testing phases. Interested individuals can also register at nearby Army Selection and Recruitment Offices or Regimental Centers. Online registration is available at www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk.

For further information and assistance, candidates can contact the Army Selection and Recruitment Center, Multan, at Phone: 781864. Registration and recruitment will continue until May 9, 2025.

Joining the Pakistan Army offers an opportunity to serve the nation with pride and honor.