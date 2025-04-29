Religious affairs minister, Saudi ambassador see off first Hajj flight under ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, alongside Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki arrived at Islamabad International Airport early Tuesday morning to review the immigration process for Pakistani pilgrims departing under the ‘Road to Makkah’ project.

Minister Yousaf was briefed on the streamlined immigration procedures carried out at the airport, as part of the Saudi initiative to facilitate pilgrims by completing immigration formalities within their home countries.

Addressing the departing pilgrims, the minister called it a moment of pride and honor to be present at their departure for the sacred journey. “Today, by the grace of Almighty Allah, we are bidding farewell to His guests as they set off to the holy land to perform Hajj,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of representing Pakistan with dignity, urging pilgrims to respect Saudi laws and cultural norms. “You are not just guests of Allah but also ambassadors of Pakistan in the Kingdom,” he stated.

Highlighting his personal commitment to the Hajj operation, the minister announced that he would soon travel to Saudi Arabia to personally inspect arrangements and address any issues faced by Pakistani pilgrims. “I will remain among our pilgrims, ensuring they receive all necessary facilities. Every effort will be made to resolve their problems,” he affirmed.

Rejecting special privileges offered by the Saudi authorities, Sardar Yousaf said he declined VIP Hajj arrangements to stay closer to the people.

“Despite limited resources, we have strived to provide maximum facilities to the pilgrims this year,” he noted.

The minister also shared that this year's Hajj arrangements are significantly improved compared to previous years and assured that the difference will be evident to the pilgrims. “I will personally supervise the Hajj operations and direct relevant officials to promptly address any complaints,” he said.

To aid pilgrims during their journey, especially in Mina, each pilgrim is being provided with a SIM card loaded with a mobile application designed to help them navigate and seek assistance if lost.

He urged pilgrims to pray for the safety and security of Pakistan while in the holy land. “Your prayers can open many doors. Alongside your personal supplications, remember to pray for peace, prosperity, and unity in Pakistan and the wider Muslim world,” he said.

According to Minister Yousaf, over 50,000 Pakistani pilgrims from Islamabad and Karachi will benefit from the ‘Road to Makkah’ project this year. The initiative allows pre-departure immigration processing in Pakistan, reducing waiting times upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

He expressed hope that the facility would be expanded to other cities across Pakistan in the coming years.

The minister concluded by expressing gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support and excellent arrangements for Hajj pilgrims.