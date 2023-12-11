Renowned Punjabi, Urdu poet & dramatist Ahmed Saleem passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The renowned Punjabi and urdu poet, dramatist, researcher and author of over 175 books, Mr Ahmed Saleem passed away peacefully on Sunday in the Federal capital after protracted illness.

The late dramatist and poet was the student of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ustad Daman who breathed his last at the age of 77.

He remained associated with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute till his last moment.

His funeral prayers would be held in his native home at Muzang and would be buried in Miani Graveyard, Lahore on Monday.