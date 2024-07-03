Open Menu

Replies Sought On Imran Khan’s Plea For Meeting His Sons

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 03:07 PM

The PTI founder says meeting his sons or the family members is his constitutional and legal right.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday sought reply from the relevant authorities on a plea moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding permission for meeting with his sons.

The court directed the authorities including the Federal government, the interior ministry and Adiala jail administration to submit replies.

Imran Khan through his counsel said that meeting his sons or talking to them on the phone was his basic right. He said it is his constitutional and legal right which was being denied to him.

Khan asked the court for family meeting in the jail.

After hearing the arguments, the court sought replies from the authorities concerned.

