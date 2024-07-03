Replies Sought On Imran Khan’s Plea For Meeting His Sons
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 03:07 PM
The PTI founder says meeting his sons or the family members is his constitutional and legal right.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday sought reply from the relevant authorities on a plea moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding permission for meeting with his sons.
The court directed the authorities including the Federal government, the interior ministry and Adiala jail administration to submit replies.
Imran Khan through his counsel said that meeting his sons or talking to them on the phone was his basic right. He said it is his constitutional and legal right which was being denied to him.
Khan asked the court for family meeting in the jail.
After hearing the arguments, the court sought replies from the authorities concerned.
Recent Stories
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Law Minister directs timely completion of people welfare projects10 minutes ago
-
Entry to Chilli Bagh Chashma Jaat banned10 minutes ago
-
Mayor chairs meeting to review arrangements for Muharram20 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s farmers urged to conduct pest scouting20 minutes ago
-
Three arrested in Badaber family murder case20 minutes ago
-
Two murder convicts sentenced to death in different murder cases30 minutes ago
-
Senior retired computer operator passes away30 minutes ago
-
Promoting Chess game must for enhancing cognitive skills, critical thinking among youth: Romina30 minutes ago
-
IESCO maintains zero load-management in all circles40 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress harmony at unity conference40 minutes ago
-
Flag March held to maintain law & order during Muharram40 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held40 minutes ago