Restoration Of Law, Order Top Priority Of Sindh Govt: Nasir Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan People’s Party Leader and Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the top priority of the Sindh government was to restore law and order situation at any cost in the province.

While reacting to a press conference of MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan, he said that the Sindh Chief Minister held a meeting with the IGP Sindh and AIGP Karachi and directed them to restore law and order situation.

Nasir Shah said that the Police and Rangers were not only carrying out targeted operations in Karachi but also cracking down on street crimes. I do not understand, why did Khawaja Izhar was feeling bad on the appointment of an IGP of good reputation, he asked.

The minister said that the Sindh government would restore law and order in the entire province.

