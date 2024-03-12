Revolutionary poet Habib Jalib 31st death anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The 31st death anniversary of revolutionary poet Habib Jalib was observed on Tuesday by paying glowing tributes to him for his notable services in the field of literature.

According to private news channel, Habib Jalib was born on March 24, 1928, in Hoshiarpur, Indian Punjab.

Habib Jalib came to Pakistan after partition and worked as a proofreader for a newspaper.

His simple and appealing manner touched people's hearts, and despite being imprisoned multiple times.

He was also resilient in his poems.

His renowned literary works include 'Zulmat Ko Zia', 'Watan Ko Kuch Nahi Khatra', 'Main Ne Uss Se Yeh Kaha' and 'Aisay Dastoor Ko'.

His most well-known poetry collections include 'Sir-e-Maqtal', 'Zikr Behte Khoon Ka', 'Gumbad-e-Bedar', 'Kulyaat e Habib Jalib', 'Is Shehar-e-Kharabi Main', 'Goshay Main Qafas K', 'Harf-e-Haqq', 'Harf-e-Sar-e-Daar', and 'Ehad-e-Sitam'.

Government honored him with the Nishan-e-Imtiaz and Nigar Awards for his literary contributions. Habib Jalib died on March 12, 1993.