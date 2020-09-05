UrduPoint.com
River Indus Runs In Medium Flood: FFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 05:16 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said presently, River Indus is experiencing Medium Flood in "Kalabagh-Chashma", "Chashma-Taunsa" and "Taunsa-Guddu" Reaches and in Low Flood at Sukkur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said presently, River Indus is experiencing Medium Flood in "Kalabagh-Chashma", "Chashma-Taunsa" and "Taunsa-Guddu" Reaches and in Low Flood at Sukkur.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, all other main rivers (Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej including River Indus at Tarbela & Kotri) are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs continue to maintain their respective Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet. Westerly Wave Trough earlier over Kashmir & adjoining areas has moved away Eastwards, whereas Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into the upper parts of Pakistan upto 2000 feet.

Mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore, over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers during the same period.

According to FFD, Lahore, River Indus at Guddu is likely to attain High Flood Level during 08th to 09th September 2020 and at Sukkur during 09th to 10th September 2020.

Under this scenario Low-lying/Kacha areas of Sindh are likely to be inundated. All concerned authorities (PDMA Sindh, DDMAs, Provincial Irrigation Department, Government of Sindh including Districts Administration) are advised to remain fully alert and take all necessary precautionary measures, so as to save the communities of low lying areas, public and private property, irrigation, drainage & flood protection infrastructure etc in case of any inundation.

