Road accident claims a life in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed as a container overturned on Motorway road near Jarranwala in Faisalabad on Wednesday morning.

According to rescue sources the incident occurred as the driver of container could not control the vehicle due to excessive speed, a private news channel reported.

An official of motorway police added the body was shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsy while the police had taken the vehicle into its custody.

"The increased number of road accidents are due to wrong and hasty attitude of drivers," the police official told.