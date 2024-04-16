Rs.225,000 Fine Imposed On Selling Roti At Excessive Price
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:22 PM
The price control magistrates have imposed heavy fine of Rs.225,000 on the owners of various Tandoors and Hotels in Faisalabad on charge of selling Roti on excessive price
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The price control magistrates have imposed heavy fine of Rs.225,000 on the owners of various Tandoors and Hotels in Faisalabad on charge of selling Roti on excessive price.
A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Fazal Abbas and price control magistrates on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited various parts of Faisalabad to ensure availability of Roti at decreased price in greater public interest.
Therefore, the AC Sadar and price control magistrates checked various Tandoors and Hotels during last two days and imposed a total fine of Rs.225,000 on the owners of the Tandoors and Hotels where the Roti was being sold at excessive rate, he added.
Recent Stories
LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-81
11 ACE employees get promotion
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers
Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC
Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues
Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister
Inferno devastates historic Copenhagen landmark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-8111 minutes ago
-
11 ACE employees get promotion11 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers11 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP16 minutes ago
-
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA16 minutes ago
-
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan12 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister17 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.05m from 326 defaulters in 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
Call for exemplary punishment to accused in Alipur 8 family members murder case12 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case17 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 281 power pilferers in 24 hours12 minutes ago