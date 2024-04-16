Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price

The price control magistrates have imposed heavy fine of Rs.225,000 on the owners of various Tandoors and Hotels in Faisalabad on charge of selling Roti on excessive price

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The price control magistrates have imposed heavy fine of Rs.225,000 on the owners of various Tandoors and Hotels in Faisalabad on charge of selling Roti on excessive price.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Fazal Abbas and price control magistrates on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited various parts of Faisalabad to ensure availability of Roti at decreased price in greater public interest.

Therefore, the AC Sadar and price control magistrates checked various Tandoors and Hotels during last two days and imposed a total fine of Rs.225,000 on the owners of the Tandoors and Hotels where the Roti was being sold at excessive rate, he added.