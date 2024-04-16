Open Menu

Rs.225,000 Fine Imposed On Selling Roti At Excessive Price

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price

The price control magistrates have imposed heavy fine of Rs.225,000 on the owners of various Tandoors and Hotels in Faisalabad on charge of selling Roti on excessive price

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The price control magistrates have imposed heavy fine of Rs.225,000 on the owners of various Tandoors and Hotels in Faisalabad on charge of selling Roti on excessive price.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Fazal Abbas and price control magistrates on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited various parts of Faisalabad to ensure availability of Roti at decreased price in greater public interest.

Therefore, the AC Sadar and price control magistrates checked various Tandoors and Hotels during last two days and imposed a total fine of Rs.225,000 on the owners of the Tandoors and Hotels where the Roti was being sold at excessive rate, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price

Recent Stories

LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candi ..

LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-81

11 minutes ago
 11 ACE employees get promotion

11 ACE employees get promotion

11 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers

11 minutes ago
 Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staf ..

Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC

12 minutes ago
 Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop ..

Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction

12 minutes ago
 Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchard ..

Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP

16 minutes ago
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire n ..

Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA

16 minutes ago
 Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settl ..

Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues

16 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest managem ..

Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop

12 minutes ago
 Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

12 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

17 minutes ago
 Inferno devastates historic Copenhagen landmark

Inferno devastates historic Copenhagen landmark

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan