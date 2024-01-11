Open Menu

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On Friday For Rajab Crescent Sighting

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Friday for Rajab crescent sighting

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Friday to sight the crescent of Rajab al Murajab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Friday to sight the crescent of Rajab al Murajab.

Abdul Khabir Azad, the committee's chairman, will preside over the zonal and district Hilal committee meeting in Kohsar building, Islamabad.

Likewise, zonal committees are set to convene meetings in different cities, such as Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, on the same day. Other committee members will engage in the respective zonal committee sessions in their designated areas.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the Department of Meteorology, and the Ministry of Science and Technology will participate in the meeting.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Religious Affairs will release a notification in keeping with the customary practice. It's noteworthy that the Committee gathers on the 29th day of every lunar month, announcing the moon sighting afterwards.

For any information about the crescent sighting, please communicate with Syed Abdul Khabir Azad at 0321-9410041, Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid (DG) at 0300-6831822, Hafiz Abdul Qudoos at 0333-2697051, and Dr. Shahid ur Rehman at 0331-7681372.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Technology Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed Same Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani

Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani

2 minutes ago
 355 dentists graduated at AIDM Convocation

355 dentists graduated at AIDM Convocation

2 minutes ago
 Global health summit concludes with commitment to ..

Global health summit concludes with commitment to unified response, collaborativ ..

4 minutes ago
 National polio immunization campaign continues

National polio immunization campaign continues

4 minutes ago
 CPEC important pioneering project of Belt and Road ..

CPEC important pioneering project of Belt and Road Initiative: Mao Ning

4 minutes ago
 SFA seals bakery for selling expired food items

SFA seals bakery for selling expired food items

7 minutes ago
Speakers for effective dissemination of Hajj pract ..

Speakers for effective dissemination of Hajj practices through strong media part ..

7 minutes ago
 Quetta administration to impose ban on sale, purch ..

Quetta administration to impose ban on sale, purchase of new rickshaws

7 minutes ago
 Farrell fulfils Lions destiny with head coach role

Farrell fulfils Lions destiny with head coach role

7 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v Afghanistan 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Afghanistan 1st T20 scores

2 minutes ago
 US inflation picks up on bumpy path to cool price ..

US inflation picks up on bumpy path to cool price gains

6 minutes ago
 US envoy says 'diplomatic solution' needed for Leb ..

US envoy says 'diplomatic solution' needed for Lebanon-Israel escalation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan