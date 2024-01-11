Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Friday for Rajab crescent sighting

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Friday to sight the crescent of Rajab al Murajab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Friday to sight the crescent of Rajab al Murajab.

Abdul Khabir Azad, the committee's chairman, will preside over the zonal and district Hilal committee meeting in Kohsar building, Islamabad.

Likewise, zonal committees are set to convene meetings in different cities, such as Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, on the same day. Other committee members will engage in the respective zonal committee sessions in their designated areas.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the Department of Meteorology, and the Ministry of Science and Technology will participate in the meeting.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Religious Affairs will release a notification in keeping with the customary practice. It's noteworthy that the Committee gathers on the 29th day of every lunar month, announcing the moon sighting afterwards.

For any information about the crescent sighting, please communicate with Syed Abdul Khabir Azad at 0321-9410041, Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid (DG) at 0300-6831822, Hafiz Abdul Qudoos at 0333-2697051, and Dr. Shahid ur Rehman at 0331-7681372.