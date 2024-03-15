RWMC conducts awareness campaign in Masajids

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continued its “Suthra Punjab "drive in various areas of the city besides creating awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continued its “Suthra Punjab "drive in various areas of the city besides creating awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness.

According to RWMC spokesman, the sanitary staff of the company thoroughly cleaned and sprinkled lime around the masajids of the city on the occasion of Juma prayers.

He said that during cleanliness campaign the teams collected and disposed of hundreds tons of garbage from the tehsils of the district including Taxila ,Kahutta,Murree,Gujar Khan and Kallar Syeda.

He informed that communication and social mobilization teams met the Imams of Jamai Masajid Muhammadia,Jamia Masjid Safa,Millia Islamia and Madrasha Tehfiz-Ul Quran in the area of F-block Satellite Town and appealed to broadcast cleanliness message among public in their sermons.

The teams appealed to the people not to throw garbage in open, “Put it in the dustbin or waste bags and hand it over to workers”, adding the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the hazards of dirty environment. They further appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals openly as they were the major cause of smog. The teams also informed the people to register complain at RWMC help line 1139 about the cleanliness issue.