Open Menu

RWMC Conducts Awareness Campaign In Masajids

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM

RWMC conducts awareness campaign in Masajids

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continued its “Suthra Punjab "drive in various areas of the city besides creating awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continued its “Suthra Punjab "drive in various areas of the city besides creating awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness.

According to RWMC spokesman, the sanitary staff of the company thoroughly cleaned and sprinkled lime around the masajids of the city on the occasion of Juma prayers.

He said that during cleanliness campaign the teams collected and disposed of hundreds tons of garbage from the tehsils of the district including Taxila ,Kahutta,Murree,Gujar Khan and Kallar Syeda.

He informed that communication and social mobilization teams met the Imams of Jamai Masajid Muhammadia,Jamia Masjid Safa,Millia Islamia and Madrasha Tehfiz-Ul Quran in the area of F-block Satellite Town and appealed to broadcast cleanliness message among public in their sermons.

The teams appealed to the people not to throw garbage in open, “Put it in the dustbin or waste bags and hand it over to workers”, adding the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the hazards of dirty environment. They further appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals openly as they were the major cause of smog. The teams also informed the people to register complain at RWMC help line 1139 about the cleanliness issue.

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Company Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila Mosque From

Recent Stories

Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program ..

Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program in KP

8 minutes ago
 Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Ha ..

Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Hamza Shafqat

8 minutes ago
 Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad techno ..

Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat

8 minutes ago
 161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

8 minutes ago
 US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN ..

US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN calls it 'fundamentally discr ..

8 minutes ago
 Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league ..

Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league begins

7 minutes ago
DSP gunned down in Sibi

DSP gunned down in Sibi

7 minutes ago
 21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean ..

21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean: Turkey

7 minutes ago
 ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual co ..

ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback ..

Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback 'fingerprint'

7 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gla ..

PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, W ..

36 minutes ago
 Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratod ..

Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratodero

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan