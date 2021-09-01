RWMC removing one-ton waste daily in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RSWMC) is removing more than one-ton waste on daily basis from Jheeka Gali to Bhurban in the area of Tehsil Murree.

Talking to APP, Managing Director RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar said a comprehensive cleanliness plan on the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah was underway, though the area did not fall in the jurisdiction of the company.

He informed that two mini dumpers,10 sanitary workers and one supervisor were participating in the drive which would be completed in two weeks.

The MD urged the residents to dispose of the waste in containers placed in different areas while the residents could also register complaints on helpline no 1139 or on the google app "Khidmat Aap kee dehleez par" regarding cleanliness in their areas, he added.

/395