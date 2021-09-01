UrduPoint.com

RWMC Removing One-ton Waste Daily In Murree

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:20 PM

RWMC removing one-ton waste daily in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RSWMC) is removing more than one-ton waste on daily basis from Jheeka Gali to Bhurban in the area of Tehsil Murree.

Talking to APP, Managing Director RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar said a comprehensive cleanliness plan on the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah was underway, though the area did not fall in the jurisdiction of the company.

He informed that two mini dumpers,10 sanitary workers and one supervisor were participating in the drive which would be completed in two weeks.

The MD urged the residents to dispose of the waste in containers placed in different areas while the residents could also register complaints on helpline no 1139 or on the google app "Khidmat Aap kee dehleez par" regarding cleanliness in their areas, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Google Murree Company Rawalpindi Bhurban From Mini

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs ..

Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs Passenger Guide

21 minutes ago
 New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz A ..

New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz Ahmed and Sohaib Maqsood

23 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two vet ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two veteran actresses of the Pakistan ..

33 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

36 minutes ago
 Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

49 minutes ago
 Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vi ..

Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vice President for Pakistan

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.