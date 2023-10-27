Open Menu

SAU Releases Final List Of Candidates To Participate In Entry Test

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Directorate of Admissions Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Friday released the final list of eligible candidates for their participation in the pre-entry test for admission in all disciplines of the Academic Year 2023-2024.

According to the university spokesman, the list of eligible and non eligible candidates has been displayed after scrutiny at the varsity's official.

The candidates have been invited to appear in pre entry test for admission to the Undergraduate Degree Programme for the academic year 2023-2024 in all faculties of the university as well as Information Technology Center, Institute of food Sciences and Technology, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Khairpur Mirs and Sub Campus Umerkot.

According to the list, a total of 4160 male and female candidates will be eligible to participate in the entry test to be held on November 5, 2023.

The entry test for admission will be held simultaneously in the three venues of Sindh including Public school Hyderabad, Public School Sukkur and sub-campus Umerkot. Another center will be established in Quetta aimed to facilitate the candidates from Balochistan.

