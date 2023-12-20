Open Menu

Saudi Ambassador Discusses Plan For Faisal Mosque Renovation With Secretary Interior

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliki on Wednesday held a meeting with Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani to discuss the plan for the renovation of Faisal Mosque.

Secretary Interior welcomed Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al Maliki at his office and offered all support for renovation of the Faisal Mosque, built after the name of Shah Faisal with Saudi Arabia's cooperation.

Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliki agreed to further promote mutual relations between the two countries.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were exemplary.

He also lauded the recent visit of Imam Kaaba's visit to Pakistan while the Saudi ambassador expressed best wishes for the upcoming elections in Pakistan.

The Secretary Interior informed the ambassador that Road-to-Makkah was a wonderful project and added Karachi would also be included in this project for the upcoming Hajj.

He informed the ambassador that Passport and Immigration department had launched E-passport process for the facilitation of public while new machines would be installed for smooth functioning.

He said that Pakistan also has interests in the Jeddah Exhibition in which the Ministry of Interior would actively participate.

