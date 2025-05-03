Mian Riaz Pirzada Visits E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 12:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works,Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Saturday visited E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur.
According toa spokesperson,Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada visited various sections of the facility.He was briefed by manager E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur Syed Abdul Ahad Gardezi.
Talking to media persons on the occasion federal minister said that E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur was epitome of PMLN Government’s vision of facilitating masses.
He added that transparent and swift working of E-Khidmat Markaz has impressed him.
He said that Punjab government and Punjab Information Technology board deserve commemoration for establishing such a facility through which thousands of people are benefiting daily in Bahawalpur.
He further said that he will instruct Director General Passports to establish a passport desk at E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur to divide the flux of passport applicants at existing passport office Bahawalpur.
Federal Minister also indicated that facilities related to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Higher education Commission will be started at E Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur.
He appreciated Manager E Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur Syed Abdul Ahad Gardezi and his team for providing quality services to the people of Bahawalpur.
Federal Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada also planted a sapling in the lawn of E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur.
