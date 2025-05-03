Open Menu

Mian Riaz Pirzada Visits E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Mian Riaz Pirzada visits E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works,Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Saturday visited E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur.

According toa spokesperson,Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada visited various sections of the facility.He was briefed by manager E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur Syed Abdul Ahad Gardezi.

Talking to media persons on the occasion federal minister said that E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur was epitome of PMLN Government’s vision of facilitating masses.

He added that transparent and swift working of E-Khidmat Markaz has impressed him.

He said that Punjab government and Punjab Information Technology board deserve commemoration for establishing such a facility through which thousands of people are benefiting daily in Bahawalpur.

He further said that he will instruct Director General Passports to establish a passport desk at E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur to divide the flux of passport applicants at existing passport office Bahawalpur.

Federal Minister also indicated that facilities related to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Higher education Commission will be started at E Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur.

He appreciated Manager E Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur Syed Abdul Ahad Gardezi and his team for providing quality services to the people of Bahawalpur.

Federal Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada also planted a sapling in the lawn of E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

4 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

13 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

13 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

13 hours ago
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

13 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

13 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

13 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

13 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

13 hours ago

AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris  grievances: AJK Minister Cha ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan