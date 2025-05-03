Two held in blind murder of elderly woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) District police on Saturday caught two suspects in the blind murder of an elderly women.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested individuals were identified as Bazal and Farhan,r/o K Block,broke into victim namely as Haneefan Bibi(72) house and strangled her when she resisted the robbery attempt.

The suspects fled the scene,looted gold earrings and a mobile phone after killing the woman.

Further investigation was underway.