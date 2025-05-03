Open Menu

Two Held In Blind Murder Of Elderly Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Two held in blind murder of elderly woman

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) District police on Saturday caught two suspects in the blind murder of an elderly women.

According to a spokesperson,the arrested individuals were identified as Bazal and Farhan,r/o K Block,broke into victim namely as Haneefan Bibi(72) house and strangled her when she resisted the robbery attempt.

The suspects fled the scene,looted gold earrings and a mobile phone after killing the woman.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

4 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

13 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

13 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

13 hours ago
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

13 hours ago
 2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent ..

2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..

13 hours ago
 Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to floo ..

Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families

13 hours ago
 DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in ..

DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia

13 hours ago
 Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan ..

Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council

13 hours ago

AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris  grievances: AJK Minister Cha ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan