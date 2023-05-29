UrduPoint.com

SC Adjourns ECP's Review Petition Regarding Elections In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP's) review petition against the top court's order of holding Punjab's general elections on May 14 till Thursday (June 1).

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case and adjourned hearing as the court was apprised that a law for the review of suo motu judgements had come into effect.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan said that the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023, had become a law after the president's assent.

He said that the scope of review and appeal were the same now as per the new law.

He said that the review appeal could only be heard by a larger bench.

The Attorney General also submitted a notification signed by the President to the court and according to the available copy of the notification, President Dr. Arif Alvi approved the new law on May 26.

The Attorney General also objected to the bench and said that the Supreme Court Review Act had now become a law and the scope of revision under the new act would be the same as an appeal, now only a larger bench could hear the review petition.

