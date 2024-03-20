Open Menu

SC Allows Bail To Five Suspects Of May 9

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2024 | 01:05 PM

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

The top court has raised serious questions about the police report and performance of the prosecution in the case related to May 9 riots.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted bail to five individuals and has instructed authorities to release them.

The court also expressed concerns regarding the police investigation report. These individuals, who have been granted bail, were implicated in a case filed at the New Town police station.

During the court proceedings, the court expressed dissatisfaction over both the police and the prosecution.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi raised questions regarding allegations of firing, emphasizing the absence of recovered weapons or injured police officers. He also criticized the investigation officer, accusing them of fabricating stories.

Inquiring about the evidence, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi asked if there was any identification through CCTV footage. The investigation officer responded that the CCTV cameras at Hamza camp were damaged by protestors. In response, Justice Mandokhel, another member of the bench, remarked that this lack of evidence undermined the accusations, observing that only police statements are available.

He also questioned the inclusion of sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR.

A law officer representing the Punjab government said that the protestors had attacked a sensitive department's camp. However, Justice Mandokhel observed that it meant that they [ ] were unaware of the true meaning of terrorism.

Justice Mandokhel cited incidents such as the attacks on the Army Public school in Peshawar and the courts in Quetta as examples of terrorism. He further questioned how conducting rallies could be equated to terrorism.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel also questioned whether participation in rallies or political party membership constitutes a crime. He attributed the current situation to restrictions imposed on student unions and political parties.

He also queried whether it was justified to label a former prime minister as a traitor based solely on a head constable's statement.

The top court allowed bail to the five accused and directed them to deposit Rs50,000 each as surety bond.

