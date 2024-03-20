SC Allows Bail To Five Suspects Of May 9
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2024 | 01:05 PM
The top court has raised serious questions about the police report and performance of the prosecution in the case related to May 9 riots.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday granted bail to five individuals and has instructed authorities to release them.
The court also expressed concerns regarding the police investigation report. These individuals, who have been granted bail, were implicated in a case filed at the New Town police station.
During the court proceedings, the court expressed dissatisfaction over both the police and the prosecution.
Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi raised questions regarding allegations of firing, emphasizing the absence of recovered weapons or injured police officers. He also criticized the investigation officer, accusing them of fabricating stories.
Inquiring about the evidence, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi asked if there was any identification through CCTV footage. The investigation officer responded that the CCTV cameras at Hamza camp were damaged by protestors. In response, Justice Mandokhel, another member of the bench, remarked that this lack of evidence undermined the accusations, observing that only police statements are available.
He also questioned the inclusion of sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR.
A law officer representing the Punjab government said that the protestors had attacked a sensitive department's camp. However, Justice Mandokhel observed that it meant that they [ ] were unaware of the true meaning of terrorism.
Justice Mandokhel cited incidents such as the attacks on the Army Public school in Peshawar and the courts in Quetta as examples of terrorism. He further questioned how conducting rallies could be equated to terrorism.
Justice Jamal Mandokhel also questioned whether participation in rallies or political party membership constitutes a crime. He attributed the current situation to restrictions imposed on student unions and political parties.
He also queried whether it was justified to label a former prime minister as a traitor based solely on a head constable's statement.
The top court allowed bail to the five accused and directed them to deposit Rs50,000 each as surety bond.
Recent Stories
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS calls on Saudi Crown Prince during his official KSA visit6 minutes ago
-
AIOU starts mailing of books17 minutes ago
-
PEC announces `Seed Funding Scheme for Engineering Startups'36 minutes ago
-
9th class first annual examination 2024 commences in Rwp Division37 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police arrest nine suspects46 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 30 kg drugs in six operations46 minutes ago
-
FIA major operations continue against illegal currency business56 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
FM Dar to attend Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on Thursday1 hour ago
-
1008 flats and 500 houses ready for workers in Islamabad zone 51 hour ago
-
Crackdown against elements involved in fake medicines arrested1 hour ago
-
Storm of inflation in Peshawar is not letting up1 hour ago