SC asks Rao Anwar to approach govt to delete name from ECL

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed former SSP Malir Rao Anwar Khan to approach the government to get his name removed from exit control list (ECL).

Disposing of the case, the court said that it was the responsibility of the Federal government to include or remove the Names from ECL.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case filed by the retired officer of the Karachi police.

Petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the trial court had acquitted his client from a case and there was no other case pending against him.

Additional Attorney General Aamer Rehman said that the meeting of cabinet committee would be held on coming Monday, adding that the petitioner could also give application in that regard.

It may be mentioned here that the name of Rao Anwar was included in ECL in Naqeebullah murder case.