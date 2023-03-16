UrduPoint.com

SC Asks Rao Anwar To Approach Govt To Delete Name From ECL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SC asks Rao Anwar to approach govt to delete name from ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed former SSP Malir Rao Anwar Khan to approach the government to get his name removed from exit control list (ECL).

Disposing of the case, the court said that it was the responsibility of the Federal government to include or remove the Names from ECL.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case filed by the retired officer of the Karachi police.

Petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the trial court had acquitted his client from a case and there was no other case pending against him.

Additional Attorney General Aamer Rehman said that the meeting of cabinet committee would be held on coming Monday, adding that the petitioner could also give application in that regard.

It may be mentioned here that the name of Rao Anwar was included in ECL in Naqeebullah murder case.

Related Topics

Karachi Murder Supreme Court Police Exit Control List Rao Anwar Malir May From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

1 hour ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

1 hour ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.