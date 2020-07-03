SCCI concerned over hours long power outages on industrial, commercial feeders

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Friday expressed its concern over unannounced, prolonged electricity load shedding, tripping and low voltage issues on industrial and commercial feeders and demanded the Peshawar Electric Supply company (PESCO) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industrial units, commercial markets and centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Friday expressed its concern over unannounced, prolonged electricity load shedding, tripping and low voltage issues on industrial and commercial feeders and demanded the Peshawar Electric Supply company (PESCO) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industrial units, commercial markets and centers.

In a statement issued here, SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz said that despite electricity supply in sufficient quantum from WAPDA to PESCO, the hours-long power outages for industrial and commercial consumers was unacceptable.

He mentioned the electrical appliance and machines were damaging and broke out owing to power cuts, tripping, voltage fluctuation or low voltage because of which the both industrial and commercial consumers were being faced with huge monetary losses.

The SCCI chief stressed the PESCO to improve and upgrade its power distribution and supply system to overcome the increasing tripping and low voltage issues.

"We had taken issues of power cuts, tripping and low voltage with authorities concerned time and again but not to avail", he lamented.

He said the PESCO apathy toward resolving issues, has multiplied problems of industrial and commercial consumers with each passing day and shown an incompetency and failure of the company.

Maqsood Pervaiz informed that industrial estate was exempted from electricity load shedding but the PESCO has failed to implement its decision and carrying of hour long power outages in industrial zones.

He demanded of the Federal Minsiter for Water and Power Umar Ayub and PESCO Chief Executive Engr Muhammad Jabbar Khan to take notice of the matter and issue directives to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply to all industrial estates and business/commercial centres.