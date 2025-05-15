SCCI Delegation Visits CMH Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A delegation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), led by President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, paid a visit to CMH Sialkot to attend to the civilian and armed forces victims of the recent skirmishes between the Pakistan and Indian armies.
President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq and members of his delegation visited the patients, commended their bravery, and extended heartfelt wishes for their speedy recovery.
At the end of the visit, the patients were presented with goodie buckets as a gesture of solidarity and appreciation for their courage and sacrifice.
