School Olympics torch reaches Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The torch of School Olympics has reached Multan and displayed at Fort Qasim Bagh here on Thursday.

Talking to media persons, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education, Shamshar Khan, said that sports at school level were very important which also help in nurturing of students.

On the direction of Secretary education South Punjab, Dr Ehtesham Anwar, the School Olympics has been formally inaugurated.

"The Games will officially be started from November 8 in Dera Ghazi Khan and after that games including Football, hockey, badminton would be played in different districts," he added.

The torch was launched at Bahawalpur and reached Multan after passing through different districts including Vehari, Layyah, Khanewal and Muzaffargarh.After Multan, it will proceed to Lodhran district. The traved of the torch will conclude at Dera Ghazi Khan with the formal opening of the School Olympics on November 8.

"The hockey match will be played among boys in Dera Ghazi Khan whereas it will be played among girls in Bahawalpur while football matches will be played in Multan," he concluded.