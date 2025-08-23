SDMA Director General Emphasizes Disaster Preparedness
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 10:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director General Sardar Waheed Khan has emphasized the need for devising timely planning to deal with natural disasters, keeping in mind the geographical and environmental conditions of the region.
He made these remarks while addressing the concluding session of a three-day simulation exercise held under the auspices of SDMA on Saturday.
The exercise, which was organized in collaboration with the World food Program and two local NGOs, aimed to strengthen coordination between relevant institutions and enhance the capacity of participants in responding to natural disasters.
Various natural disaster scenarios were prepared, and participants were divided into groups to practice quick response and better decision-making. The exercise included presentations and practical exercises to ensure a coordinated strategy in case of a real emergency.
On this occasion, Sardar Waheed Khan highlighted the importance of effective coordination between institutions, citing the recent cloudbursts in Neelum, Sarli Sacha, and Rawalakot as examples.
He mentioned that the largest rescue operation in the country's history was carried out in Ratti Gali, Neelum, where over 800 people were shifted to a safe place.
The Director General of SDMA expressed his determination to perform his duties as per the instructions of the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir.
He thanked all the participants and congratulated the organizers for conducting a successful program. The simulation exercise was attended by officers and officials of government and semi-government institutions from all districts of Azad Kashmir, highlighting the region's commitment to disaster management and preparedness.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SDMA Director General emphasizes disaster preparedness2 minutes ago
-
25 road traffic accidents in Chiniot, 33 injured12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-China relations based on mutual trust: Ambassador Hashmi22 minutes ago
-
Earthquake tremors felt in Zhob, Balochistan22 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer arrested in Kohat with 1460 grams of heroin22 minutes ago
-
HESCO suspends 2 SDOs for fatal accidents of linemen32 minutes ago
-
PM issues orders regarding flood situation in Ghizer52 minutes ago
-
Man, son booked for killing brother over rent dispute52 minutes ago
-
Islamabad trails to remain closed on august 24 due to heavy rainfall forecast52 minutes ago
-
57 candidates submit nomination forms for by-polls on 18 LG seats in Hyderabad1 hour ago
-
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan1 hour ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment1 hour ago