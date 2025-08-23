SDMA Director General emphasizes disaster preparedness

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director General Sardar Waheed Khan has emphasized the need for devising timely planning to deal with natural disasters, keeping in mind the geographical and environmental conditions of the region.

He made these remarks while addressing the concluding session of a three-day simulation exercise held under the auspices of SDMA on Saturday.

The exercise, which was organized in collaboration with the World food Program and two local NGOs, aimed to strengthen coordination between relevant institutions and enhance the capacity of participants in responding to natural disasters.

Various natural disaster scenarios were prepared, and participants were divided into groups to practice quick response and better decision-making. The exercise included presentations and practical exercises to ensure a coordinated strategy in case of a real emergency.

On this occasion, Sardar Waheed Khan highlighted the importance of effective coordination between institutions, citing the recent cloudbursts in Neelum, Sarli Sacha, and Rawalakot as examples.

He mentioned that the largest rescue operation in the country's history was carried out in Ratti Gali, Neelum, where over 800 people were shifted to a safe place.

The Director General of SDMA expressed his determination to perform his duties as per the instructions of the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He thanked all the participants and congratulated the organizers for conducting a successful program. The simulation exercise was attended by officers and officials of government and semi-government institutions from all districts of Azad Kashmir, highlighting the region's commitment to disaster management and preparedness.

