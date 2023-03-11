SE MEPCO for sending 100% accurate electricity bills to consumers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :MEPCO Superintending Engineer Operation, Multan Circle, Farhan Shabbir Malik, directed officials to send 100 per cent accurate and clear pictorial electricity bills to consumers in order to avoid over-billing He was addressing a meeting of XENs/ SDOs at MEPCO Musa Pak divisional complex here on Saturday.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the SDOs concerned and officials in case of over-billing in any area.

SE MEPCO further ordered to improve the ratio of recovery of pending dues from power pilferers and also got registered cases against them.

MEPCO officials asked to replace the damaged and burnt meters and sent the metres to M&T laboratory for data acquisition.

He directed XENs and SDOs to monitor batch-wise recovery ratio and collect monthly bills, and full dues/arrears from consumers of all categories and to disconnect the connections without any discrimination over non-payment of bills and dues.

All distribution transformers running on two phase should be replaced and trolleys should be installed in all subdivisions for emergency power restoration.

A complete record of customer complaints should be maintained at sub-divisional and divisional customer services centres/customer complaint centres.

Deputy Commercial Manager Irshad Hussain Syal, Deputy Director Technical Ghulam Mohiuddin Maitla, Additional XEN ATB Taj Mehmood Qamar, SDO Customer Services Center Sheikh Muhammad Kamran, XEN Cantt division Babar Ali Gujjar, XEN City division Muhammad Ali Yasir and all revenue officers and SDOs participated.