Secretary Health Punjab for discouraging fake medicines dealers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Secretary Health, Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday ordered health officials to discourage all those who were involved in fake and expired medicines business.

Chairing a District Quality Control board (DQCB) meeting along with Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti here, he stated that Sporiois medicine dealers did not deserve any concession.

He instructed Drug Inspectors and other officials concerned to take an effective action against them.

The secretary said that quackery was a menace, adding that coordinated efforts were dire need of hour for its elimination.

DG Health Services South Punjab Dr Khalil, Secretary DQCB, Iram Kokub, Drugs Inspectors and deputy drug inspectors attended the meeting.