Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Punjab Police is continuing its awareness campaign for smog prevention and environmental protection.

As part of this ongoing initiative, a special seminar on smog awareness was organised at the Police Training College Chung here on Wednesday. The seminar was attended by the Commandant PTC Chung, senior police officers, environmental and health experts.

In-training police personnel from various police formations were briefed about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for smog prevention. Dr. Tanveer-ul-Islam and Dr. Ehsan, among other experts, shed light on the precautions and measures to avoid smog. The speakers also discussed the dangerous factors contributing to smog and the strategies for effective protection.

AIG Welfare Dr. Amara Shirazi spoke about the steps taken by Punjab Police to prevent smog. Commandant DIG Mehmood Aslam Lillah thanked the experts for raising awareness about smog prevention among the police trainees. Commandant PTC, Mehmood Aslam Lillah, presented commemorative shields and souvenirs to the speakers. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin said that, in line with IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar's vision, various awareness programs on smog prevention will continue in the future as well.

Under the Instructions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is taking continuous actions to prevent smog and protect the environment. In the past 24 hours, during the smog crackdown across Lahore and other districts, 14 cases were registered, 10 individuals were arrested, fines totaling 736,000 rupees were imposed on 421 people, and 4 individuals were issued warnings.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, violations reported included 17 cases of crop residue burning, 329 instances of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 2 industrial violations, and 8 brick kiln violations. Legal action has been taken against these violations.

The spokesperson said that this year, in the ongoing anti-smog crackdown, a total of 1,793 cases have been registered, 1,692 suspects arrested, fines exceeding 31.3 million rupees have been imposed on 18,907 individuals, and 971 individuals have been issued warnings. The spokesperson also mentioned that this year, violations reported included 1,083 instances of crop residue burning, 16,185 cases of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 308 industrial violations, 621 brick kiln violations, 40 barbecue-related and 177 other violations.

In the past 24 hours, 5,116 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were fined, 511 vehicles were impounded, and 1 vehicle’s fitness certificate was suspended. This year, a total of 710,668 vehicles emitting excessive smoke on highways were challaned, 155,050 vehicles were impounded, and 10,012 vehicles had their fitness certificates suspended. IG Punjab has directed the acceleration of the smog crackdown on highways, industrial areas, agricultural sites, and other locations. He emphasized that there should be no delay in taking strict action under a zero-tolerance policy against violators of smog SOPs. IG Punjab also instructed that police teams maintain close coordination with the Environment Department during the anti-smog operations.