Senate, National Assembly Sessions To Reconvene Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2024 | 03:27 PM
The agenda for both chambers includes discussions on pressing national issues as well as legislative matters
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2024) The Senate and National Assembly will reconvene at the Parliament House in Islamabad, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm on Monday (today).
The agenda for both chambers includes discussions on pressing national issues as well as legislative matters.
Earlier in the day, Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani emphasized the importance of national unity, urging citizens to work collectively for the country’s welfare.
Speaking at a seminar in Rawalpindi, he highlighted the sacrifices made by the security forces and police in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding Pakistan against any threats.
Recent Stories
IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..
Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh
Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor to take measures for Eid Milad-un-Nabi2 seconds ago
-
IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with Pakistan govt10 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed by accomplices' firing20 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi Commends Police for Foiling Terrorist Attack on check post in Mianwali30 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of acid throwing incident in Muzaffargarh50 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in motorcycle,tractor trolley collision60 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program60 minutes ago
-
Pb internship program launched for Agricultural graduates:1 hour ago
-
Toddler drowns in canal1 hour ago
-
DC takes notice of water accumulation at railway station2 hours ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements to be made for eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)2 hours ago
-
Widespread rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP2 hours ago