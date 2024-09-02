Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2024) The Senate and National Assembly will reconvene at the Parliament House in Islamabad, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm on Monday (today).

The agenda for both chambers includes discussions on pressing national issues as well as legislative matters.

Earlier in the day, Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani emphasized the importance of national unity, urging citizens to work collectively for the country’s welfare.

Speaking at a seminar in Rawalpindi, he highlighted the sacrifices made by the security forces and police in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding Pakistan against any threats.