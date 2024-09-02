Open Menu

Senate, National Assembly Sessions To Reconvene Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2024 | 03:27 PM

The agenda for both chambers includes discussions on pressing national issues as well as legislative matters

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2024) The Senate and National Assembly will reconvene at the Parliament House in Islamabad, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm on Monday (today).

Earlier in the day, Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani emphasized the importance of national unity, urging citizens to work collectively for the country’s welfare.

Speaking at a seminar in Rawalpindi, he highlighted the sacrifices made by the security forces and police in the fight against terrorism, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding Pakistan against any threats.

